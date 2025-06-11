‘415 million Indians survive on 265/day’: Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia’s scathing attack prompts brutal backlash

In a scathing post, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia slammed India’s celebration of its economic ranking, claiming that over 415 people in the country survive on an income of ₹265 a day. His post has sparked an intense and heated debate on X, with most slamming the Indian-American entrepreneur. Sabeer Bhatia has attracted intense criticism for his claims on India's economy. (X/@sabeer)

“Instead of hanging your head in shame that 415 million people in India survive on $3.10/day, you brag about being the world’s 4th largest economy,” Bhatia wrote, adding, “Shame on you.”

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

“What happened to Rafael? You were supposed to gift the nation. Do something productive in life. As it looks, you are now dependent on Social Media for living,” an individual remarked. Bhatia responded, “Another personal attack. When losers like you don’t know how to counter my way of thinking, you resort to personal attacks. Weak minded and insecure.”

Another individual posted, “Come back to India and make something like Hotmail, I.e. pioneer something under your birthplace. Talents like yours run away on the 1st one-way flight when green grass is shown. The irony is that India produces such wasteful talents.”

A third commented, “We, Indians living in India, don't need validation or permission from you to feel proud about something. And if you must know, please consult @WorldBank about facts before blabbering anything you wish!” A fourth wrote, “You have made your point. Now, instead of moving on, you sing the same song every day to farm engagement? Shame on you.” A few social media users, however, agreed with Bhatia’s tweet and expressed their opinions supporting him.

Sabeer Bhatia is an Indian-American businessman who co-founded Hotmail, which was later sold to Microsoft. He currently resides in California, USA.