‘45 minutes for 2 km’: Mumbai CEO flags traffic nightmare at ‘Slower Parel’

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, has put the spotlight on the terrible state of traffic in the financial capital of India, noting that it takes 45 minutes to cover a distance of just 2 km from Parel to Lower Parel. Mumbai CEO Radhika Gupta highlights traffic mismanagement in the city (File Photo)(PTI)

Gupta was responding to a post about commuters not following rules at One BKC junction signal, leading to chaos and further delays. The post, by X user Nilesh Shah, said: “Record at One BKC junction signal. Eight minutes for Red Signal to turn Green.

“Traffic warden happily allows traffic to criss cross and block the junction. (Any way no one listened to him )

“There should be a penalty for blocking the junction like in the Middle East. Don’t move ahead blocking the junction if you don’t have a clear passage,” Shah opined.

Radhika Gupta flags traffic nightmare

Mumbai-based Radhika Gupta responded to the post by highlighting the sad state of traffic in “Slower Parel” – a wordplay on Mumbai’s Lower Parel locality.

Responding to Nilesh Shah, she wrote: “Nilesh Bhai, if you would like to feel better I invite you to visit Slower Parel. It takes 45 mins minimum to go a 2km distance from Parel to Lower Parel.”

Radhika Gupta, 42, said that rules about no parking and one-way roads were not being followed, contributing to the chaos.

“Many roads were supposed to have one way traffic and no parking to compensate for Elphinstone bridge shutting down. Unfortunately that is not being followed or enforced,” wrote the CEO and MD of Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

She ended her post by calling for the strict enforcement of traffic rules.

Mumbai Traffic Police responds

The official X handle of Mumbai Traffic Police responded to Gupta’s complaint.

“We have informed concern Traffic Division for the necessary action,” the handle posted.

Meanwhile, dozens of X users agreed with Radhika Gupta, while others flagged traffic mismanagement in other parts of the city.

“These days nobody likes to follow rules. They feel insulting. Look at Mumbai local train travel. More than 50% people are unauthorized,” one person opined.

“Last month it took me 2 and a half hours from BKC to Juhu. And yet the Bombay folks say Bangalore traffic is worse!” another posted.