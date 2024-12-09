5,000 drones light up the sky to form a giant Santa Claus in an epic Christmas display. Watch

In a stunning display of technological innovation and festive cheer, a US-based drone company, Sky Elements, has wowed social media users with one of the largest drone light shows ever staged. The spectacle took place in Mansfield, Texas, featuring a jaw-dropping 5,000 UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) soaring over a field in the run-up to Christmas. This performance has set a new Guinness World Record for the company, which had previously flown 2,500 drones just a week earlier in the northern hemisphere. 5,000 drones lit up the Texas sky, forming Santa and his sleigh in a world-record-breaking show.(Instagram/skyelementsdrones)

A record-breaking show

The groundbreaking show was made possible through a collaboration between Sky Elements and UVify, a drone technology company. The show’s highlight was a spectacular depiction of Santa Claus in his sleigh, pulled by two enormous reindeer. The performance took place as the evening sky darkened, creating the perfect backdrop for the intricate LED lights attached to the drones.

With precision and coordination, the drones took to the air and quickly formed giant, glowing structures that dazzled the audience. The moment Santa appeared, waving from his sleigh filled with presents, the crowd erupted in applause.

Reaction from the internet

Since the video was uploaded, it has gone viral, quickly amassing over 98 million views and 5.5 million likes on Instagram alone. Social media users were quick to share their excitement, with many commenting on the spectacular nature of the show.

One user expressed, “This is absolutely incredible! Technology and Christmas magic coming together in such an amazing way." Another commenter said, “The precision of the drones is just mind-blowing! It’s like watching the future unfold before your eyes.” A third user wrote, “Who needs fireworks when you have 5,000 drones lighting up the sky like this?” Another comment read, “I’ve never seen anything like this before – it’s like a dream.”

Others shared their appreciation for the team’s hard work, with one saying, “It’s clear that so much effort went into this. Hats off to everyone involved!” A few comments also noted the environmental benefits, with one user highlighting, “This is a far greener alternative to traditional light shows and fireworks – love it!”