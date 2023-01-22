Home / Trending / Girl requests DNA test on cookie for evidence of Santa, police department reacts

Girl requests DNA test on cookie for evidence of Santa, police department reacts

trending
Published on Jan 22, 2023 07:08 PM IST

The little girl mailed a half eaten cookie to the police department along with a letter.

The image shows the letter written by the girl to the police department.(Facebook/@Office of the Mayor - Town of Cumberland)
The image shows the letter written by the girl to the police department.(Facebook/@Office of the Mayor - Town of Cumberland)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A police department is winning lots of love on the Internet after they responded to a little girl’s request for a DNA test on a cookie for evidence of Santa Claus in the sweetest way possible. It all started when the department received a letter after Christmas along with a cookie and a carrot with bite marks. Recently, the Mayor’s office at Cumberland took to Facebook to share the story and it has left people smiling.

“DNA requests by local young investigator,” they wrote as the title of the post that they shared in the form of a press release. In the post they explained how they received a “partially eaten cookie and carrot remains” with the request for “for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus.”

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission. We will do our very best to provide answers for her,” they added. They explained more by mentioning that the police department is awaiting the test results and in the meantime, they have also “uncovered evidence in support of Santa Claus’ presence in her neighbourhood. ” The department concluded the post with a few images.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. People also took to the comments section to post various kinds of reactions.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“This is so wonderful,” wrote a Facebook user. “Very proud of CPD today! Great job,” expressed another. “WOW!!!!!!!!!!! Great job of doing this. I just love it,” posted a third. “Wow,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook viral
facebook viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out