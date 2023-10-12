‘5th-grade crossword’ stumps Reddit. Can you solve this challenging brain teaser?

With their cryptic clues and interlocking words, crosswords are challenging brain teasers that are entertaining to solve. While some of them are easily decoded, others require you to exercise your brain a little bit more. Are you someone who loves solving puzzles? Here is a partially solved crossword for you that is designed for ‘5th grade' but has already stumped many people.

The image shows the ‘5th-grade crossword’ that has left people on Reddit stummed. (Reddit/@CanguroEnglish)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“5th-grade crossword has us all stumped,” reads the caption posted along with the puzzle. The puzzle has four interconnected rows and columns with pictorial clues. The challenge is to find the correct word to fill the unsolved crossword. While three words in the puzzle are solved, it is the fourth one that has left people baffled.

Do you think you can solve this crossword puzzle?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gone viral. Till now, the share has accumulated close to 32,000 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this puzzle?

“‘Rattan’ It is a type of cane or stick used to punish school children Edit: This was a legitimate form of punishment in Scottish schools until 1982,” posted a Reddit user. To which, an individual replied, “It is 100% this. The dashed line indicates it specifically means that item. Edit: what year is this workbook from, 1975?” Another person joined in and joked, “Hey, I’m from 1975 and this looks more like 1935.” This comment prompted a thread where people continued the joke and one of them even wrote, “Hey, I'm from 1805 and this looks more like 1785.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A few also had questions about the puzzle. Just like this person who asked, “Can I ask why a dotted line specifically means rattan? I am a logo designer and symbologist, and I can't make sense of it.” Another added, “How tf is a 5th grader supposed to know this? I didn’t and I’m 38. Never heard this term in my life. It was solvable but unnecessarily difficult considering the others were so easy.” A third shared, “This is tough.” A fourth wrote, “Loving the low-key threat in this homework assignment.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON