6 tips to save money while traveling across US on this Travel Tuesday

The Tuesday following Black Friday, which falls on November 28th this year, is commonly referred to as Travel Tuesday, known for featuring some of the most enticing deals from travel providers.

Despite inflation and memories of past holiday travel meltdowns, millions of people are expected to hit airports and highways in record numbers over the Thanksgiving Day break. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year witnessed a whopping 53,243 Google searches for 'Travel Tuesday' in November alone, and predictions suggest that this year's event will surpass previous records.

With a bit careful and intricate planning, exploring the US can be an enjoyable experience even on a tight budget.

The country boasts a wealth of natural wonders—from majestic mountains and breathtaking canyons to serene rivers and beautiful beaches—many of which are accessible free of charge. Camping expenses are minimal, presenting an affordable way to immerse oneself in nature's beauty. Moreover, small towns often offer budget-friendly options, with family-run motels and eateries keeping costs down.

ALSO READ| On this Cyber Monday: Here's are 6 best practices to secure your online shopping

Major urban hubs like New York City, Washington, DC, and San Francisco are notorious for their higher expenses, where hotels, dining, and attractions can put a hole in your wallet. However, even within these bustling cities, savvy travelers or even hitch-hikers can uncover discounts and deals to help manage costs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To make the most of these offers and further maximize savings, where should you search, and what strategies can you employ to save additional money while traveling across the scenic states of the US?

1. Keep an eye out for affordable domestic flights and economical transportation choices for onward travel:

When booking domestic flights, explore the option of using smaller regional airports situated near major cities, such as Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York, or Hollywood Burbank near Los Angeles. These smaller airports often host budget-friendly carriers with more affordable fares. If you're covering extensive distances, flying might be the optimal choice, especially considering that Amtrak routes across the US rail network are often limited and inconvenient.

Railways are not a convenient option across the states of the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can also compare the transportation prices using Autoslash app.

2. Save your money on your choice of accommodation across the states:

Economical hotel chains such as Travelodge and Super 8 offer clean rooms at affordable rates, although they may not feature brand-new furniture or extensive amenities.

Recently, several larger hotel chains have introduced trendy budget-friendly brands, characterized by compact rooms, minimalist designs, and vibrant color schemes. For a slightly higher budget, alternatives like

Drury Hotels might be worth considering; they often provide generous complimentary breakfasts and evening happy-hour offerings, sometimes including beer and wine.

Best Western is another option worth exploring. Additionally, most cities, towns, and resort areas feature independently owned motels that offer good accommodation choices.

Airbnb and VRBO are also economical options.

3. Best time to visit the US is May or September:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Summer (June-August) marks the peak season in the US when lodging prices soar due to family vacations. To avoid crowds and high costs, consider visiting national parks and resorts in May or September. May offers lush waterfalls and blooming wildflowers. However, in upper New England, avoid arriving too early in spring (March/April) due to closures during the messy "mud season." September boasts warm weather and fewer crowds, but it's too early for fall foliage enthusiasts, keeping lodging prices reasonable.

4. Make the most of complimentary entry to national, state, and municipal parks:

Many well known national parks charge an entrance fee of $30-$35, covering a vehicle and its occupants for seven days. You can save approximately $15 by hiking or biking into the park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Park Service offers five "fee-free" days annually (check park websites for dates), and some parks like Great Smoky Mountains, Great Basin, New River Gorge, and Congaree National Park offer free entry or nominal parking fees.

State parks often offer views comparable to national parks with entrance fees usually below $10. West Virginia's state parks have free admission. City parks are free and offer various outdoor activities, including camping. Exploring cities and surrounding areas via greenways and rail trails provides scenic and healthy options for outdoor exploration.

5. Make the sightseeing passes and get a walking tour:

Consider purchasing an America the Beautiful (Interagency) Pass for $80 if you plan to visit multiple national parks within a year. This pass grants access to all National Park Service and other federal agency-managed sites.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In several cities, sightseeing passes combining entry to multiple attractions at a discounted rate are available. If you intend to visit several museums and attractions, these passes often offer cost savings and can be found at visitor centers or city tourism websites.

Explore historic downtown areas in most cities and larger small towns by picking up free self-guided walking tour maps from local visitor centers or chambers of commerce. Many of these maps are downloadable and may include audio components for added information.

Discover themed tours available in various towns, such as the Birmingham Civil Rights Heritage Trail in Alabama, art and architecture trails in Asheville, and tours focusing on Route 66 or haunted sites in Flagstaff, AZ.

6. Consider diners and food trucks:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Restaurants are getting pricier due to inflation, but diners remain a budget-friendly option, known for affordable breakfasts and satisfying meals under $12 per person. Look for midweek specials at eateries, like buy-one, get-one-half-off deals, especially in pizza joints where slices are often around $3.

Food trucks offer inexpensive options like hot dogs and tacos, but gourmet trucks selling fancier items might be costlier. Grocery stores like Aldi, Lidl, and Trader Joe’s offer premade sandwiches and salads for less than $10 in their deli sections.