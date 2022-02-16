Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 60-year-old daily-wager from Kerala becomes model. Photos go viral
trending

60-year-old daily-wager from Kerala becomes model. Photos go viral

Mammikka, a daily-wager, from Kerala’s Kozikhode district was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. Since then his modelling photos are going viral.
Mammikka wearing blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand is winning over the Internet. (shk_digital/Instagram)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Age proved no barrier to a 60-year-old daily-wage labourer who is making waves online for starting his modelling career after a swish makeover. The man belonging to Kerala’s Kozikhode district was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. After the photo went viral, Shareek gave him a makeover and made him model for a wedding suit company that he owns. 

The photos of that shoot, in which the daily wager, Mammikka, is wearing blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand, are winning over the Internet. 

Take a look at the viral images:

Shareek Vayalil while talking to Hindustan Times said that he got a great response when he posted Mammikka’s photos on Facebook as people said he resembled actor Vinayakan, who works predominantly in Malayalam film industry.

RELATED STORIES

Mammikka doesn’t speak any other language apart from Malayalam but he is open to modelling offers now and is grateful for his newfound fame on the Internet which he told the photographer that he couldn’t have imagined.

The makeover video of Mammikka, which was posted on Instagram, has been viewed more than 53 thousand times and got hundreds of comments. 

Watch the video below:

This story also reminds us of the blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan who became an overnight Internet sensation back in 2016 after his photos were shared on social media by a photographer named Jiah Ali.

What do you think about this inspiring story of the man from Kerala?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP