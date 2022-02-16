60-year-old daily-wager from Kerala becomes model. Photos go viral

Age proved no barrier to a 60-year-old daily-wage labourer who is making waves online for starting his modelling career after a swish makeover. The man belonging to Kerala’s Kozikhode district was spotted by photographer Shareek Vayalil who took his photo and posted it on his Facebook page. After the photo went viral, Shareek gave him a makeover and made him model for a wedding suit company that he owns.

The photos of that shoot, in which the daily wager, Mammikka, is wearing blazer and trousers with an iPad in hand, are winning over the Internet.

Take a look at the viral images:

Shareek Vayalil while talking to Hindustan Times said that he got a great response when he posted Mammikka’s photos on Facebook as people said he resembled actor Vinayakan, who works predominantly in Malayalam film industry.

Mammikka doesn’t speak any other language apart from Malayalam but he is open to modelling offers now and is grateful for his newfound fame on the Internet which he told the photographer that he couldn’t have imagined.

The makeover video of Mammikka, which was posted on Instagram, has been viewed more than 53 thousand times and got hundreds of comments.

Watch the video below:

This story also reminds us of the blue-eyed tea seller from Pakistan who became an overnight Internet sensation back in 2016 after his photos were shared on social media by a photographer named Jiah Ali.

What do you think about this inspiring story of the man from Kerala?

