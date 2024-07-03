64-year-old man hits, shouts at girl for not giving up her metro seat, detained. Here's what happened

In a disturbing incident that happened in Beijing, China, a 64-year-old man was detained after getting into a heated argument with a girl. The man, who was travelling on the metro, asked the girl if she could give up her seat for him. When the girl refused to get up, he started to shout at her and hit her with his cane, as per reports. The man was detained after he got into a fight with the girl in the metro.

A video of the incident was widely circulated on Chinese social media. The clip shows the man asking the girl for his seat. When she said she would give her seat to someone else but not to him, the man began shouting at her. He also hit his cane between her legs. According to the Global Times, the man said, "Call the police, we'll go to the police station, and you can say I'm harassing you."

The situation took a turn when the girl argued, and the elderly man tried to cover her mouth. People travelling in the metro were shocked to see the man fighting with the girl. (Also Read: Woman performs somersault inside metro, video sparks debate)

In the end, the 64-year-old was detained by the Beijing police, reported the Global Times. Many online users supported the punishment, denouncing the individual for harassing others and demanding that he be held accountable for his actions.

