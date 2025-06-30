69-year-old Dutch woman collects trash from Srinagar's Dal Lake, earns praise. Watch

A viral video showing a Dutch woman on a boat picking up trash from Srinagar's Dal Lake has won hearts online. The foreigner, identified as 69-year-old Ellis Hubertina, has reportedly spent over two decades around Dal Lake and is now working to save the iconic lake's beauty. She first came to Kashmir nearly 25 years ago as a traveller but chose to stay, touched by the beauty of the valley. The clip shared on social media showed the foreigner slowly floating the boat and gathering plastic bags and used bottles from the lake.(X/kashmir_right)

However, seeing the deteriorating condition of the Dal Lake, she decided to take matters into her own hands. “As long as I have strength in my arms and breath in my body, I will keep rowing. Dal Lake gave me peace when I needed it. Now it’s my turn to give back," she told The Wire.

The clip shared on social media by local journalists and groups showed Hubertina slowly floating the boat and gathering plastic bags and used bottles from the lake, collecting them on her boat.

Take a look at the video here:

"Kudos to Dutch national Ellis Hubertina Spaanderman for her selfless efforts in cleaning Srinagar's Dal Lake for the past five years. This dedication inspires us to preserve Kashmir's natural beauty. Let's join hands to keep our paradise clean and pristine," Kashmir Right Forum said, sharing her video.

The Dutch national claimed that when she first visited Dal Lake, the water was cleaner and there was no garbage. “What breaks my heart is that this plastic wasn’t here when I first came to Kashmir. Dal was clearer. The water was cleaner. Now, every day, I pick up garbage that will take hundreds of years to decompose," she added.

Her efforts have earned praise from locals and tourists alike. A local vendor called her an inspiration to all residents and especially tourists. "It’s shameful that someone from so far away cares more about our lake than some of us who live here," he added.