708 for dosa, tea and buttermilk: Man questions Haldiram’s prices at Delhi hospital

A man's breakfast at a Haldiram's outlet inside Apollo Hospital in Delhi has become the subject of an online debate after he shared a bill of ₹708 for two masala dosas, a tea and a bottle of buttermilk.

Man questions Haldiram's prices at a Delhi hospital. (X/@ Santosh Bharatvanshi)

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X user Santosh Bharatvanshi recounted the experience in a post, saying he had visited the hospital early in the morning and decided to have breakfast at the Haldiram's outlet inside the premises.

He said they ordered two masala dosas, one tea and a 200 ml bottle of buttermilk. However, it was the final bill that left him stunned.

According to the bill he shared, each masala dosa was priced at ₹274, while the buttermilk cost ₹85 and the tea was billed at ₹74.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The moment you step into a hospital, your bank balance takes a hit anyway with medicines, doctor's fees and hospital expenses. On top of that, this kind of pricing for food and drinks makes things even more difficult." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the experience, he wrote, "The moment you step into a hospital, your bank balance takes a hit anyway with medicines, doctor's fees and hospital expenses. On top of that, this kind of pricing for food and drinks makes things even more difficult." {{/usCountry}}

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He also pointed out that Haldiram's outlets outside the hospital often offer discounts on breakfast, but claimed that no such offers were available at the outlet inside Apollo Hospital.

Take a look:

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Internet weighs in

The post prompted many users to share similar concerns about the cost of food at hospitals, with several saying patients and their families often have little choice but to buy from outlets within the premises.

"The treatment and hospital food are costing more than the illness itself," one person wrote.

Another commented, "Private hospitals are turning into five-star hotels, and that is why they only care about making profits."

A third user said, "There used to be doctors, patients, love and humanity. Today, it feels like everything has become corporate."

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Another person felt that hospital food should be more affordable, writing, “Hospital expenses alone are so high that a person gets distressed. At such places, at least food prices should be reasonable.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)