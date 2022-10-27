76-year-old woman uses cane to save elderly neighbour from getting robbed. Watch

A cane-swinging 76-year-old woman named Faye from California is receiving much praise from people after she stepped in to save her elderly neighbour from getting robbed in broad daylight. The woman shooed away the miscreants using her cane, and her German Shepherd Troy assisted her in apprehending the subject. Now, a video of the incident is going viral on social media through its several reshares, and netizens can't stop praising Faye for her bravery.

"76-year-old Miss Faye ran out with her cane to save her neighbor, another senior citizen, from getting robbed in broad daylight last week. Ms. Faye even called for her German Shepherd Troy to help apprehend the subject. She joked that she would have got to the scene quicker had it not been for her knees. One neighbor said, 'Ms. Faye is a badass women. None of us are surprised'," read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. In the video, one can see Faye running and swinging her cane to shoo the miscreants away. She even throws her walking stick on the car as it goes away. And Troy, who was assisting her all this while, checks on the elderly victim lying on the floor.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than two million views and over 94,700 likes. It has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments.

"Miss Faye is such a legend," wrote an individual. "Aww and then her dog checking on the neighbor too. What an awesome team!" posted another. "So sorry to see this! Thank God they are both OK. Miss Faye, the world needs more people like you. I hope they find and whup the daylights out of those thieves," wrote a third.

