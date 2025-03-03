Menu Explore
80-year-old man's first experience with Alexa is both adorable and hilarious, his reaction is priceless

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 03, 2025 06:22 AM IST

An 80-year-old man's hilarious first encounter with Alexa went viral after the device misheard his question about food.

Technology has undoubtedly advanced to a point where humanoid robots dancing alongside humans is no longer a shocker—something the internet cheekily calls "expected." However, such advancements were nearly unimaginable just a few decades ago. Given this rapid transformation, it's no surprise that the older generation sometimes struggles to keep up with today's cutting-edge innovations.

Elderly man's first Alexa interaction turned hilarious as it misheard him, leaving the internet in stitches.(Instagram/hominique_)
Recently, a video perfectly capturing this generational gap went viral, leaving the internet in splits. It featured an 80-year-old man having his first-ever interaction with Amazon's Alexa, and the result was pure comedic gold.

(Also read: Man uses Amazon’s Alexa to launch Diwali rocket in viral video. Internet calls him 'desi Elon Musk')

A misunderstanding that led to laughter

In the now-viral clip, the elderly man is seen standing with Alexa placed in front of him, trying to grasp the concept of ‘talking’ to a device. With an adorably innocent curiosity, he proceeded to ask Alexa, “Does pizza and sausages work?” But what happened next took an unexpected turn—Alexa hilariously misinterpreted the question and started talking about ‘underwear’ instead.

Watch the clip here:

His utterly confused reaction, mixed with his attempts to understand the device’s bizarre response, made for an unforgettable moment. The video was shared on Instagram by the handle hominique_, and within no time, it amassed over 3.1 million views.

Users react with laughter

The comments section quickly flooded with hilarious responses, with many users laughing at Alexa’s blunder while others found the elderly man’s innocence heartwarming.

(Also read: Little girl asks Alexa for a 'gaali' but gets an unexpected series of hilarious responses. Watch)

One user joked, "Alexa is out here violating elders now!" while another quipped, "The way he looked at Alexa like it just disrespected his whole existence is priceless."

Another comment read, "This is exactly why I don’t trust AI—it’ll turn your pizza into underwear!" Some users simply expressed how endearing the whole situation was, with one saying, "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen today!"

Others shared their own experiences, like one who wrote, "Reminds me of my granddad asking Google if it ‘knows where I am’ every time I visit."

