Little girl asks Alexa for a 'gaali' but gets an unexpected series of hilarious responses. Watch

Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, is widely known for her practical abilities, from helping with shopping to controlling smart devices. But recently, a viral video has shown another side of Alexa—her surprisingly funny and cultured sense of humour. The clip, which has taken social media by storm, features a young girl asking Alexa to curse her, only to receive hilarious and unexpected responses. Little girl asked alexa for a 'gaali' but got hilarious, cultured responses instead. (Instagram)

A comical request

In the viral video, posted on Instagram by user named Syed Saiqua Salwi on November 30, a girl casually asks Alexa, "Gaali do na yaar" (Alexa, abuse me). Instead of the expected rude language, Alexa delivers a humorous reply: "Gali Tauba-Tauba!" (an expression of shock). Undeterred, the girl continues requesting abuses, but each time, Alexa’s responses are even funnier than the last.

At one point, Alexa confidently declares, "No, I am very cultured in this matter." In another witty retort, she quips, "Then I’ll have to apologise to Shaktimaan," adding a layer of nostalgia to her response. As the conversation continues, Alexa’s final line is: "Leave the abuses, drink a cup of hot tea," bringing the whole exchange to a lighthearted conclusion.

Watch the clip here:

A viral hit

The video has captivated viewers , with millions of views on Instagram alone. The caption, "Suniye Alexa ka mazedar jawab..." (Listen to Alexa’s funny answer), further encourages users to watch the humorous interaction. As the video circulated, it sparked a wave of laughter and intrigue on social media, with users sharing their own experiences with Alexa’s responses.

Reactions from users

Social media users couldn’t get enough of Alexa's playful personality. One user commented, “I honestly thought Alexa would curse her! Didn’t expect this cultured behaviour!" Another person wrote, “I have never heard Alexa be so funny before. She's got jokes!" Yet another user added, “Who knew Alexa could be this witty? Made my day!"

Several others shared their surprise at Alexa’s ability to not only follow commands but also inject humour into everyday interactions. “Alexa has officially won me over with her responses. I need to try this myself!" remarked one viewer. Some users even expressed amusement at the cultural references, with one writing, “Apologising to Shaktimaan? That’s next-level humour!"