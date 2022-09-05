82-year-old man grooves to Badshah and Aastha Gill's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai in viral video. Watch

Most of us have witnessed people dancing with great effort, energy and enthusiasm, shedding their inhibitions. And when such instances are recorded and posted online, they make for a delightful watch. Just like this video that shows an elderly man shaking a leg to a famous party track. The song in question is Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, starring Sonam Kapoor, from the 2014 film Khoobsurat. It is performed by singers Badshah and Aastha Gill.

The video was posted on Instagram by Neegam Patel, an emcee, event host and entertainer. "Final round! Golden buzzer!!! Uncle found the fountain of youth," read the caption written along with the video. The clip shows an 82-year-old man grooving to the famous party anthem Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, and setting the stage on fire with his unmatched energy levels.

Watch the dance video featuring an 82-year-old man grooving to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai right here:

The video featuring an elderly man dancing to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai was shared on August 18 and has since accumulated over 8.4 lakh views and more than 25,400 likes.

"Inspiration to all," wrote an Instagram user with several emoticons. Another shared, "Wow, Going to start gyming so I can dance like him at 82." "This is how life should be lived!" posted a third. "Jeez I can't even move like that now! What a guy!" commented a fourth.