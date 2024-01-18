'90% get it wrong': Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser?

Are you bored and looking for something to keep you occupied? We have a fun brain teaser for you to solve. This seemingly simple puzzle is a mix of logical reasoning and common sense. Do you think you are smart enough to find the solution for this brain teaser? This brain teaser might baffle you. (Instagram/@kidschaupal)

This riddle was shared on Instagram by the handle @kidschaupal. In this brain teaser, you need to find how many apples are left. The question reads, "I have six apples. I washed two, sliced two, and ate two. How many are left? What is the right answer?" Try solving this brain teaser. Your time starts now...

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyK4CaYSwgY/?igsh=bm5iNHp2bGgybnJs

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it received various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and said that the correct answer is '4'. What is the right solution as per you?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on X by the handle @Art0fThinking. The riddle reads, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?”

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/brain-teaser-can-you-guess-the-six-letter-word-in-take-one-away-i-am-twelve-puzzle-101705419896640.html