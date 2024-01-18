close_game
close_game
News / Trending / '90% get it wrong': Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser?

'90% get it wrong': Will you be able to solve this perplexing brain teaser?

ByVrinda Jain
Jan 18, 2024 08:01 AM IST

This riddle was shared on Instagram. Since it was posted, many took to the comments section to share their answers. Can you solve it?

Are you bored and looking for something to keep you occupied? We have a fun brain teaser for you to solve. This seemingly simple puzzle is a mix of logical reasoning and common sense. Do you think you are smart enough to find the solution for this brain teaser?

This brain teaser might baffle you. (Instagram/@kidschaupal)
This brain teaser might baffle you. (Instagram/@kidschaupal)

This riddle was shared on Instagram by the handle @kidschaupal. In this brain teaser, you need to find how many apples are left. The question reads, "I have six apples. I washed two, sliced two, and ate two. How many are left? What is the right answer?" Try solving this brain teaser. Your time starts now...

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Take a look at the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyK4CaYSwgY/?igsh=bm5iNHp2bGgybnJs

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it received various likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and said that the correct answer is '4'. What is the right solution as per you?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. It was shared on X by the handle @Art0fThinking. The riddle reads, “I am six letters. When you take one away, I am twelve. What am I?”

https://www.hindustantimes.com/trending/brain-teaser-can-you-guess-the-six-letter-word-in-take-one-away-i-am-twelve-puzzle-101705419896640.html

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On