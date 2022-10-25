A bull named 'Lover Boy' wanders towards traffic on a Scottish highway. See pic

Police in Scotland cautioned motorists on the M8 highway to expect delays after a bull walked into traffic. And what has been causing a stir on the internet is the photo of the pool which shows it with a real tag with quite a hilarious name on it. According to a tweet from Road Policing Scotland, this bull wandered into traffic on the M8 around Junction 30 in the Glasgow region. Police released a photo of the bull, which had an ear tag that said ‘Lover Boy.’

The caption that accompanies this tweet that has the photo of the bull, reads, “Officers from #GlasgowRP are assisting with this #bull which has managed to wander onto the #M8 near #J30. Despite calling its name on its tag it didn’t seem to acknowledge us and we’re awaiting the local farmer to assist. There may be delays as you pass for safety. ” It end with the hashtag that puns and reads #NoBullPlease.

Take a look at the tweet below:

With almost 200 likes, this tweet was shared on October 21.

An individual commented, “I don’t have a beef with that.” A second individual pointed out that the bull was, “Just having a stroll…” “Maybe he's hard of hearing,” suggested a third.