A doctor’s take on Deepinder Goyal linking gravity to aging: ‘Stop ordering via Zomato, eat healthy’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared a potential link between gravity and aging, which has drawn sharp criticism from a doctor. In a series of tweets on November 15, Goyal suggested that gravity reduces blood flow to the brain, which leads to brain aging. He claimed that he was sharing the ‘Gravity Aging Hypothesis’ not as the CEO of Eternal — which is the parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, and Hyperpure — but as a “fellow human”. The Liver Doc (R) rubbished Deepinder Goyal's hypothesis linking gravity and aging.

It was a claim that Dr Cyriac Abby Philips refused to buy.

In a post shared on X, Dr Philips, who is better known as The Liver Doc on social media, raised doubts about the scientific credibility of Deepinder Goyal’s Gravity Aging Hypothesis. (Also read: Deepinder Goyal links ageing to gravity, internet says ‘hanging upside down’ might be the fix)

A doctor’s take on Deepinder Goyal’s hypothesis

Dr Philips said he was certain that Deepinder Goyal is planning to launch a device or some sort of invention that he claims will negate the effects of gravity.

Goyal’s venture, Continue Research, focuses on human longevity, aging research and health tracking technologies. The 42-year-old CEO of Zomato, while sharing his gravity and aging hypothesis, had written: “I’m not sharing this as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human, curious enough to follow a strange thread.”

“He's definitely sharing this as the CEO of Eternal because they are planning to build some sort of "device" that exploits vague areas in science and medicine or some cranky "longevity intervention" which they want to claim negates the effect of gravity indirectly and sell it to gullible people who want to live forever,” Dr Philips said in response.

The Liver Doc refused to believe that such a device, if Goyal indeed unveils one, could be helpful in any way. He said that it would only sell to “gullible people” who want to increase their lifespan.

The Kerala-based doctor further said that the best way to live longer is to stop ordering from restaurants via Zomato and eat home-cooked meals.

Internet weighs in

“Yes you got it early. His post appear to be precursor to some business idea which they may be contemplating for gullibility testing next bunch of GenZ or GenAlpha,” wrote X user Sanjeev.

“He is just suffering from billionaire syndrome where he believes that just because he has money, he can make some statements that’ll be considered as scientific evidence,” Amit Goel wrote.

This is not the first time that The Liver Doc has sparred with a longevity enthusiast. He earlier compared anti-aging activist Bryan Johnson to a fraudster who peddles “potentially dangerous snake oil supplements.”

