'A holiday doesn’t mean doing nothing’: Woman compares Indian and American holiday habits

A woman's video about holiday routines in India and the United States has started a discussion on Instagram. While travelling in New York, content creator Palak Wahi shared an observation that made her reflect on how people spend their days off. Her comparison drew a mix of agreement and disagreement from viewers.

The woman compared holiday habits in India and the United States. (Instagram/@povpalak)

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In the video, she says, "I'm in this little town called Lake Placid in New York," before displaying the text, "Indians can learn this from Americans."

She explains, "When there is a holiday in India, we usually have chole bhature, pav bhaji and other indulgent breakfasts. What I am seeing here is almost the opposite. People are out here running, swimming, cycling and hiking. I do not think there is anything wrong with enjoying yourself or waking up at a comfortable hour, but it is very interesting to see that movement has become a routine in everyone's life here. That is why they are able to make time for it in the morning before they go about the rest of the day."

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{{^usCountry}} She adds, "We as Indians can learn a little from that. I already see it happening when my friends plan their long runs on a holiday. Maybe the next time you are on a holiday, try taking out 20 minutes for movement and see how that makes you feel." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, "We as Indians can learn a little from that. I already see it happening when my friends plan their long runs on a holiday. Maybe the next time you are on a holiday, try taking out 20 minutes for movement and see how that makes you feel." {{/usCountry}}

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Her message on building healthy habits

The caption further expands on her thoughts. It reads, "Movement is now a routine. It is part of your lifestyle. Just like you wake up, brush your teeth and take a bath every day without fail, I hope, why would you not treat movement the same way? Building a habit takes time and what always works for me is committing to a smaller duration and a smaller goal, something that feels achievable. Twenty minutes and a walk? Sure. Fifteen minutes of stretching at home? Yes! Tell me if you do this too, or what works for you to get daily movement in, especially on holidays!"

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Check out the full video here.

Internet shares mixed opinions

The video received plenty of reactions from viewers, with many agreeing that staying active should become part of everyday life.

One user wrote, "This is so true. Love this video, Palak."

Another commented, "Cannot agree more!"

A third said, "Learning from my American friend."

"Love taking out time for health during a vacation," shared another.

Some users, however, pointed out that the comparison was not straightforward. One person wrote, "The weather is a big challenge in India."

Another added, "Some of them are also preparing for the upcoming Ironman in Lake Placid. I agree with you. Movement is a lifestyle here, from kids to the elderly. So inspiring."

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One user highlighted infrastructure issues, saying, "We need more open spaces in India. I stay in Mumbai and do not have accessible parks where I can go for a run."

Not everyone agreed with the comparison. One comment read, "That might be true, but Little Rock, Arkansas happens to be the world's fattest city, with an obesity rate of more than 40 per cent."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)