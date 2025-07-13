Aap Birla ki beti ho? Cement wale?’: Ananya Birla’s hilarious reply to question goes viral

Ananya Birla recently interacted with fans through a question and answer session on social media. The eldest daughter of billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla replied to several questions on X during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. Some of the queries she received were funny, some were thoughtful, some curious and some were downright strange – but the 30-year-old answered each with wit and honesty. Ananya Birla with father Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group.

One of her replies, however, has been receiving more attention than others – perhaps due to the “weird” nature of the question itself.

Ananya Birla, cement wali?

An X user alluded to Ananya Birla’s business legacy in a question that left many laughing.

“Aap wahi birla ki beti ho ?? Cement wale Mm (Are you the daughter of the Birlas associated with cement?)” the user asked Ananya on X.

Ananya Birla, a sixth-generation scion of the billionaire Birla family, and also an artiste in her own right, did not deny the charge. “Haan Ji. Ultra tech was the name, last time I checked,” she replied.

Her response has received over 1 lakh views and dozens of amused replies. “The weirdest question I have ever seen here lol,” wrote one person in the comments section. Another called it “Gracefully balancing humor and generosity.”

UltraTech Cement Limited, a flagship of the Aditya Birla Group based in Mumbai, is India’s largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready-mix concrete (RMC), and white cement. It ranks as the fifth largest cement producer globally and the third-largest outside China

More about Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group, and his wife Neerja Birla. She gained popularity in the public space for her music career.

Mumbai-based Ananya founded Svatantra Microfin Private Limited at the age of 17. Later, she also became the founder of luxury ecommerce platform Ikai Asai. The 30-year-old has also been stepping deeper into the Aditya Birla Group’s core business – she now sits on the boards of some of the group’s biggest companies like Grasim, Hindalco and ABFRL.