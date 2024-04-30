 UltraTech Cement share price rises over 4% after strong Q4 results - Hindustan Times
UltraTech Cement share price rises over 4% after strong Q4 results

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 01:37 PM IST

UltraTech Cement share price: UltraTech Cement shares 2.38% to ₹10,200 apiece on the BSE.

UltraTech Cement share price: The share price of UltraTech Cement gained over 2% today (April 30) after the Aditya Birla Group’s flagship cement maker reported Q4 results. UltraTech Cement shares 2.38% to 10,200 apiece on the BSE. 

UltraTech Cement- which is India's largest cement maker by capacity- topped fourth-quarter profit estimates owing to strong sales volumes. Company's finance chief Atul Daga said, “There might be some moderation in cement demand in FY25, but expect it to be of lesser duration than in the past.”

A look at UltraTech Cement's Q4 results

The company's consolidated net profit rose 35.5% to 22.58 billion rupees in the quarter ended March marking company's highest quarterly profit in two years. UltraTech's sales volumes increased 11% in the fourth quarter across India, within the 9%-12% growth range estimated earlier. 

Aditya Birla Group company's revenue from operations is up 9.4% to 204.19 billion rupees - the highest since at least the June quarter of fiscal 2014, it said. 

Follow Us On