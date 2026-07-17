‘Abhi tak biswas nahi ho raha hai’: Who is Aryan Gupta? Teen secures AIR 1 in NEET 2026

Punjab's Aryan Gupta has emerged as the topper of the Re-NEET UG 2026. He scored 715 out of 720 to secure the All India Rank (AIR) 1 position. A heartwarming video of Gupta celebrating his achievement has gone viral, capturing the top scorer exclaiming that cracking the prestigious exam and clinching the top spot still feels completely like a dream.

Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1 alongside Panshul Bansal in NEET 2026. (X/@ANI, @PTI_News)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Ludhiana, Punjab | Aryan Gupta expresses his happiness after securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the NEET UG 2026 examination,” ANI wrote while sharing a video of the topper.

Also Read: ‘Studied for 17 hours’: NEET topper Aryan Gupta with 715/720 shares secret to success

In the 7-second-long video, Gupta - portraying a huge smile on his face - looks at the camera and says “Abhi tak biswas nahi ho raha hai [It still feels unbelievable].” He then enthusiastically says that he has secured AIR 1.

In another video shared by the news agency, the student is seen celebrating with his family. The caption shared with the post reads, “Family of Aryan Gupta celebrate as he secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile of 99.9999 in the NEET UG 2026 examination.”

Take a look at the videos:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In another conversation with PTI, the student shared that he studied for hours to achieve his dream. He also revealed his future plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another conversation with PTI, the student shared that he studied for hours to achieve his dream. He also revealed his future plans. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I secured AIR 1, I scored 715 out of 720, my father and mother are doctors... I worked hard, I would not get sleep, but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream, everyone is happy, I studied for 16-17 hours in a day, I want to become an Oncologist, my grandmother had died from cancer, I was in third standard, then I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life, but I am feeling good,” Gupta said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta was initially devastated when NEET UG 2026 was cancelled after the first exam, following allegations of paper leak. “I cried because it was very disheartening. But within two days, I accepted that it wasn’t happening only to me — it was happening to everyone,” Aryan said. However, on his second attempt, he improved his performance and secured first place.

Who are the top scorers?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In addition to Aryan Gupta and Piyush Bansal, the list includes, Uplakshya Goyal, Ayush Bhalotia, Kudale Shravani Krishna, Riya Ranjan, Aryan Dubey, Geetansh Sarin, Gaurav Singh, and Mohanish Maruti Bhosale.

Also Read: NEET UG results 2026: Aryan Gupta, Panshul Bansal top exam; score 715 out of 720

According to the National Testing Agency, 11.25 lakh from the 20 lakh candidates had qualified. Reportedly, 19 candidates scored around 700. The number of candidates who scored over 690 was 138.