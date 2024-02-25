Adah Sharma lip-syncs to Eminem’s Rap God, video goes viral. Watch

A video of actor Adah Sharma has taken the Internet by storm with over 33 million views, and it continues to gain traction. Wondering what has truly caught the attention of viewers? Well, the actor’s attire and expressions have grabbed the attention of people far and wide. Adah Sharma lip-syncing to Eminem's Rap God. (Instagram/@adah_ki_adah)

“To all my fans and not fans also. With lots of love Rap God on public demand. The PG-13 version (mother lovin’)after chemistry with Tom Lehrer’s element song we now rap,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram.

The video shows Adah Sharma dressed up as a classical dancer and lip-syncing to Eminem’s Rap God. What’s more, she matches the energy of the rapper as she lip-syncs to the song.

The video was shared in December 2023, and it is still going viral on Instagram. The video has so far collected over 30.8 million views and more than 1.9 million likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“I really want the BTS real,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Now do Godzilla.”

“God, you look so beautiful,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Superb.”

“World fastest rap song by Eminem. Oh god! I can’t believe it because these rap lyrics are so hard and you’re brilliant Adah ma’am,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this?