'Unexpected': Bengaluru auto driver lip-syncing Christina Perri's song goes viral. Watch

A heartwarming video featuring an auto driver from Bengaluru has captivated numerous social media users as he passionately sang A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. Since the video of the man was shared on X, it has garnered significant attention. Many people took to the comments section of the clip to praise his music choice. Auto driver in Bengaluru was seen the famous song A Thousand Years. (X/@ Neerja Shah)

The viral clip was shared by X user Neerja Shah. It opens to show the auto driver in the middle of traffic. As the song A Thousand Years plays on the speakers of his vehicle, he can be seen lip-syncing and vibing to it. (Also Read: Auto driver's karaoke session in Mumbai traffic goes viral. Watch)

In the caption of the post, Shah wrote, "Proof that everyone loves @christinaperri! What an absolute joy to watch."

Watch the video of the auto driver here:

This post was shared on December 25. Since being posted, it has gained over 78,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has more than 1,000 likes and numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Now it feels that Christina has truly made it. Someone halfway across the world is listening to her decade-old song with so much passion."

A second added, "So glad to see this. One of the best songs of our times."

"Brother deserves all the love in the world," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Damn. This was unexpected. A Thousand Years has been one of the best songs to come out in the last decade. But a jar of hearts by her is pure joy."

"This made my day," commented another.