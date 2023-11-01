Adele gets emotional after spotting doctor who delivered her baby, halts concert

Adele was performing live for her fans and captivating them with her soulful performance, but she suddenly halted the concert. Wondering why? Well, she caught sight of the doctor who had delivered her baby. Overwhelmed by emotion, she paused her concert. Now, videos of the moment have been doing the rounds on social media and eliciting a flurry of responses from people. Many described her gesture as ‘awesome’ and ‘sweetest thing ever’.

Adele was performing ‘When We Were Young’ when he spotted her doctor who delivered her son. (X/@adeledailynet)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Adele got really emotional after she saw the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing ‘When We Were Young’,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

The video opens to show Adele performing When We Were Young during her concert. As the video goes on, she suddenly halts her performance, utters a heartfelt “shut up,” and rushes towards her obstetrician. She exclaims, “Oh my God, Colin!” She then goes on to say, “This is my doctor that gave birth to my baby. I haven’t seen you for years.”

The singer became too emotional and was unable to finish her song. She then turns to her audience and asks, “Will you sing it for me?” She adds, “That man delivered my baby.” Adele gave birth to her son Angelo in 2012.

Watch the videos below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The videos were shared on October 29. Since then, they have raked up 87,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to these videos:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love her so damn much. Also it’s a bit much how intense her security gets!” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “She is very gorgeous and really down to earth. She’s outstanding! Love her!”

“That was so sweet of her. She was overwhelmed seeing him and it was as if two old friends greeted each other,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Wow! Adele keeps it so real! That is why she is so relatable! Love you, Adele!”

“That’s the sweetest thing ever!” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Such authentic expression! Love it.”

“That is so awesome!” shared a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON