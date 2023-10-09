Drake surprises heartbroken fan with $50,000 at Miami concert

During his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour, Canadian rapper Drake uplifted the spirits of a heartbroken fan. The 36-year-old rapper was performing in Miami’s Kaseya Center when he noticed a sign held by the fan. Eventually, he decided to shower him with a generous amount of money. During the Miami concert, Drake said that he ‘liked the sign’ and it was a ‘good sign to pick’ that night. (AFP)

It all started when Drake was talking to the crowd during his concert. That’s when he noticed a fan holding up a placard that read, “I spent all my savings buying tickets for me and my ex, but Honestly, Nevermind, it’s really Her Loss.” The text on the sign cleverly referenced two of Drake’s album titles, reported the Independent.

The rapper then said he ‘liked the sign’ and it was a ‘good sign to pick’ that night. “I like that sign. That’s a good sign to pick tonight. Usually I’ll do something nice for a lady. I’ll do something nice, I’ll give away a bag or some s**t like that,” the outlet reported Drake as saying.

He also expressed that he felt bad for the concert-goer. “So, she ain’t come with you tonight? She ain’t come with you tonight - to the Drake show? What the f**k is wrong with her? You in here just icy with the gold chain and the sunglasses on?” the outlet further quoted the rapper.

Drake then took it upon himself to make the man feel better by giving him a gift of $50,000. “You know what? She’s gonna feel real f****d up ’cause I’m a give you 50 bands, so you gon’ flex on her tonight,” added Drake. “That’s how we doing it tonight, big dog! It’s your night tonight!” he told the man, according to People.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON