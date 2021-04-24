IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Adorable video of giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji wins people. Seen viral clip yet?
The image shows the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows the giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

Adorable video of giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji wins people. Seen viral clip yet?

“Aww, the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Videos involving baby animals are too cute to handle. Period. Baby pandas are no exception to that rule and this video shared on Instagram proves that perfectly. It shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.

Shared on Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s official Instagram page, the clip is absolutely adorable. The clip shows the panda cub exploring its enclosure.

“As we head into the weekend, enjoy this adorable moment of *paws* with our playful giant panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji,” reads the caption shared with the video.

It’s best to watch the video with the sounds on as that adds on to the cuteness of the clip.

Take a look:

“Adorable” to “amazing”, the video received all sorts of comments from people. It has also garnered nearly 52,000 views since being shared some 11 hours ago.

“Enjoy enjoy watching this cutie. So want to hold him,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww, the cutest,” shared another. “He is just too cute,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

The image shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
The image shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)
trending

Spend a minute to watch this panda cub in a tub. You won’t regret it

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 07:15 PM IST
“I could watch him do this all day,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP