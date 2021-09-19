Home / Trending / Adorable video of ‘soulmate’ cats hugging each other is all about love
The image of the cuddling cats shows two felines named Puffin and Binx.(Instagram/@puffin_loves_binx)
The image of the cuddling cats shows two felines named Puffin and Binx.(Instagram/@puffin_loves_binx)
trending

Adorable video of ‘soulmate’ cats hugging each other is all about love

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the cats called puffin_loves_binx.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 03:50 PM IST

Are you looking for a cat video that may make you say aww? Then here is a clip showcasing two very adorable cats named Puffin and Binx. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the super sweet video over and over again.

The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the cats called puffin_loves_binx. The profile bio explains that “Binx was rescued from a hoarding situation. Turns out he is Puffin’s soulmate. The two have been inseparable since he arrived.”

“Cheek to cheek. I love coming home and seeing these two hugging - it’s the best mood booster!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video, since being posted, has gathered various kinds of reactions.

“Awwwww!!! So sweet. I had two that did that. A Siamese and a fluffy ginger. They were so sweet. Miss them,” shared an Instagram user. “Such love,” expressed another. “I love it too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.