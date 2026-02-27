After 11 years in the US, Indian woman says she moved back home: ‘I chose uncertainty’

In the video, she says, “I never thought I would say this, but I'm leaving New York. After 11 years in the US and four years in New York, I've decided to move back to India. This isn't an impulsive decision. It's something that I've been thinking of for a while now. New York shaped me, challenged me, but lately, staying doesn't feel right anymore. So here I am, choosing uncertainty, choosing to start over, and I'm taking you guys along with me on this journey.”

After spending over a decade in the United States, an Indian woman has decided to return home, calling it a conscious step towards “uncertainty” and a fresh start. Raisin Saini, who lived in the US for 11 years including four in New York, shared an emotional video montage capturing moments from her life abroad before announcing her move back to India.

Speaking to HT.com, Saini reflected on her professional journey in America. “I spent 11 years in United States, including four years in New York professionally I started by studying Dentistry and became a dentist then as I moved to New York, I explored modeling and got signed with a modeling agency in New York. Living in the US helped me become independent, disciplined, and comfortable in a fast-paced environment and balance two different careers,” she said.

Drawn to family, culture and creative opportunities According to Saini, the decision to move back was not sudden. “The decision to move back to India was gradual. Over time, I felt drawn to a slower and more grounded life, closer to family and people who understand my cultural background. I also value the strong service culture in India, which makes daily life more convenient. At the same time, I was curious to explore creative opportunities here, including the bollywood and entertainment and fashion space.”

She returned during a friend’s wedding, which made the transition easier. “I returned to India during a friend’s wedding, which made the transition feel celebratory. Once the wedding ended and regular life began, the reality of moving back started to settle in. While the experience has been grounding, I have also become more aware of social differences compared to living abroad. For example, being more mindful about what I wear in different spaces, being more assertive in everyday situations to get things done and learning how to navigate stares in public.”

Reverse culture shock and shifting priorities Saini admitted experiencing reverse culture shock. “Life in the US is very fast, structured, and individual-focused. In India, life moves at a slower pace, and people often take more time with everyday activities. This can be annoying at times but you get used to it. At the same time, India’s strong service industry adds comfort and ease to daily life.”

She added, “Yes, there has been some reverse culture shock. For example after living in New York, where I was part of the fashion industry, I was used to a high level of freedom in self-expression, including how I dressed. Returning to India has made me more aware of social settings, freedom and what to wear in certain spaces.”

Comparing the two countries, she concluded, “The US offers structured opportunities and efficiency, but life there can feel expensive and very work-driven. India offers more flexibility, especially in creative spaces, and everyday life is more affordable. Quality of life depends on priorities. The US values independence and productivity, while India offers stronger social connection and a slower pace.”