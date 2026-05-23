After 14 years in Noida, man bids goodbye to city despite career success: ‘We became part of endless EMI loop’

A Noida man’s emotional farewell video has struck a chord online after he opened up about leaving the city after spending 14 years there. Taking to Instagram, Vibhu Trivedi shared a video in which he reflected on his long journey in Noida, the professional growth the city gave him, and the personal emptiness he felt over time.

A man returned to his hometown after 14 years in Noida, saying money could not replace loved ones. (Instagram/ designwithvibhu)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Noida CEO says he fired senior employee for asking him ‘Sir, tell me what to do?’)

In the video, Trivedi said, “After a full 14 years, today I am leaving Noida forever. There is a bit of sadness, but also a bit of happiness. When I first came to this city in 2012, I used to wonder if anyone would ever give me a job. But somehow, in Noida itself, I covered the journey from a Junior Graphic Designer to a Creative Head.”

(Also read: ‘A flat worth crores has zero value’: Noida man calls city life ‘hell’ despite luxury amenities)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further recalled how the city became a witness to many milestones in his life. “I covered the journey from walking on foot to owning an SUV. I covered the journey from making hoardings to being featured on hoardings,” he said. ‘Nobody belongs to anyone here’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further recalled how the city became a witness to many milestones in his life. “I covered the journey from walking on foot to owning an SUV. I covered the journey from making hoardings to being featured on hoardings,” he said. ‘Nobody belongs to anyone here’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Despite the success, Trivedi said that something important was slowly slipping away from his life. He added, “But one thing was slowly being snatched away in this city, and that was my loved ones. Nobody belongs to anyone here; everyone is just about convenience.”

He also described the routine of city life as a tiring cycle, saying, “Or I could say that we have become part of a never ending loop. Working to pay EMIs, which might help you in your old age.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing an incident that changed his perspective, Trivedi said he once asked a falooda vendor what he would do first if he had a lot of money. “He said, ‘Brother, first of all, I will go back to my village.’ That day, I realised that a human is not hungry for money, but for their loved ones,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “My biggest flex is returning home after 14 years, new location Kanpur.”

Watch the clip here:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The video prompted several reactions from users, many of whom related to his thoughts on city life, ambition and family. One user wrote, “This is so true, at the end of the day everyone wants peace and their own people.” Another said, “Noida gives you a career, but home gives you life.”

(Also read: ‘Builder sold dreams, but no water in reality’: Man flags water shortage in Noida society)

A third user commented, “This hit hard. We all are running behind EMIs and forgetting what really matters.” Another added, “Going back home after achieving something is a different kind of success.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)