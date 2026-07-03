After a month of WFH, man says he misses office life: ‘It feels like a boring loop’

A man’s honest reflection on work-from-home life has struck a chord online, as he spoke about the unexpected loneliness and boredom that can come with remote work.

A man says remote work made him realise every phase of life has its own struggle. (Instagram/better.with.naman)

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The man, identified as Naman, shared a video in which he opened up about how his perspective changed after spending a month working from home. He admitted that while he once wished for the flexibility of remote work, he now finds himself missing everyday conversations and human interaction.

‘What’s the point of saving so much time?’

In the video, Naman said, “What a boring loop this is! While I was going to the office daily, I used to think if I got work-from-home, I could save a lot of time. For the last month, I have been working from home, and now I feel like I'm not talking to people, there's no communication—what's the point of saving so much time? It's boring there too.”

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{{^usCountry}} He further reflected on how people often keep chasing the next thing, believing it will finally bring satisfaction. “Before getting this job, I thought, ‘If only I could get a job.’ Once I got the job, I felt frustrated, thinking, ‘Sometimes I need to get out; I need permission for everything.’ Then, at one point, I realized that in life, at any given moment, we are never fully satisfied,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further reflected on how people often keep chasing the next thing, believing it will finally bring satisfaction. “Before getting this job, I thought, ‘If only I could get a job.’ Once I got the job, I felt frustrated, thinking, ‘Sometimes I need to get out; I need permission for everything.’ Then, at one point, I realized that in life, at any given moment, we are never fully satisfied,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing a deeper thought, he added, “Now, tell me, either you will reach somewhere, or you won't. Everyone will reach the cremation ground, so when the end point for everyone is the same, then why not enjoy it? Whatever situation you are in right now, try for the best, but now let's enjoy the process instead of the outcome.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to his honest take

The clip has drawn several reactions, with many users relating to his thoughts on work, ambition and satisfaction. One user wrote, “This is exactly what adult life feels like. We keep waiting for the next phase, but every phase has its own struggle.” Another said, “Work from home is comfortable, but the lack of human connection is real.”

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A third user commented, “Office life feels tiring, but staying at home all day can feel equally exhausting.” Another wrote, “The last line is so true. We should really learn to enjoy the process.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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