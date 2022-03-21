After Diana Baig, Pakistani cricketer Najiha Alvi sings Bollywood song. Watch

Pakistan and India are two countries united by their love for food and taste in music. In the ongoing Women’s World Cup, there is ample of talent on display in the Pakistan women’s team. After Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig showcased her rapping skills to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’ from Gully Boy, now another cricketer Najiha Alvi is seen crooning a song from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on their Instagram, Najiha Alvi is seen interacting with presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wife of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Sanjana asks Pakistan team captain Bismah Maroof that who is the most likely to start singing on the team bus. She replies that it would be Najiha Alvi. There are a lot of song requests from the team so Najiha heeds to their demand and starts singing the song from Kabir Singh.

Posted five hours ago, the video has been viewed by 9.45 lakh times so far.

“Up and coming Pakistan Idol Najiha Alvi,” ICC captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

The video got a ton of reaction from fans. “Masha Allah,” commented an Instagram user along with three heart emojis. “Divided by border United by songs,” posted another. “Music has no boundary,” said a third.

A few days ago, Diana Baig had impressed fans with her rapping skills to a song from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy.

Watch the video of Diana Baig below:

The Pakistan women’s team recorded their first win of the tournament on Monday as they beat West Indies by eight wickets in a match that was curtailed to only 20 overs per side due to rain at Seddon Park.

