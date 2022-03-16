Pakistan cricketer Diana Baig raps to Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy song. Watch

Pakistan and India have a lot of things in common and among them is their love for music. Both the nations have a lot of talented singers whose songs are loved across borders. A video of Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig has left the fans impressed as she showcases her rapping skills to a song of Ranveer Singh’s movie Gully Boy. After Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof’s baby daughter stole the hearts of fans with her cute interaction with the Indian women’s team players, now Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig has also left the fans impressed.

In a video posted by the ICC on their official Instagram handle two days ago, Diana Baig is seen rapping to Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy’s song “Apna Time Ayega”.

In a video interview with presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife, Diana Baig raps to the song almost perfectly till she forgets the lyrics.

“Dropping some bars,” ICC captioned the video. It has received more than 2.5 million views so far.

Watch the video below:

“Waaah music talent has no boundaries,” an Instagram user commented. “Always heartwarming to see our brother nation doing Indian stuff,” another user posted. “Music beyond borders,” a third said.

Another Pakistan cricketer Nashra Sandhu had shown her artistic talent in a video posted by the ICC a few days ago. She had painted the national flag of Pakistan on a cricket bat.

Watch the video below:

“Wow extremely talented. I have seen her full drawings and it is amazing also her bowling is so good. Keep it up girl,” an Instagram user commented on the video.

What do you think about Diana Baig’s rap of Ranveer Singh’s “Apna Time Ayega”?

