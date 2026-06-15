After months of rejections, Indian woman wins prestigious Oxford scholarship worth 2 crore: 'I almost didn’t apply'

An Indian woman has shared her emotional reaction after winning a prestigious scholarship worth nearly ₹2 crore to pursue a PhD at the University of Oxford. Vaishnavi Ramalingam, a first-generation graduate, said the achievement came after months of rejection and was something she had almost not applied for.

The woman said the achievement came after months of rejection and was something she had almost not applied for. (Instagram/@vaisshhhnavii)

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Taking to Instagram, Vaishnavi shared a video, capturing her emotional reaction to learning that she had been awarded the Oxford scholarship. The text on the clip read, “Finding out I won an Oxford scholarship worth nearly ₹2 crore for my PhD as a first-generation graduate.”

In the caption, Vaishnavi reflected on her journey and the moment she received the news. “To think that every single thing I tried ended in rejections for 8 months, and the ONE thing I least expected (yet wanted the most), the one I almost didn’t even apply for, worked out for me? I don’t think I will ever be able to put into words what I felt reading that email,” she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “I am just so so grateful for the most magical ways in which the universe shows up for you,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I am just so so grateful for the most magical ways in which the universe shows up for you,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a report by Bar and Bench, Vaishnavi has been awarded the Clarendon Scholarship by the University of Oxford to pursue a fully funded DPhil in Law. Notably, the Clarendon Scholarship, worth nearly ₹2 crore, is among the world’s most prestigious graduate scholarships. It is awarded based on exceptional academic achievement and research potential.

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Citing public records, the outlet reported that Vaishnavi is the first Indian woman to receive the Clarendon Scholarship for a DPhil in Law. The only previous Indian recipients on record are Gautam Bhatia (2018), Niranjan Venkatesan (2014) and Shivprasad Swaminathan (2008).

(Also Read: Delhi woman says ‘most Indians become disciplined abroad’, explains civic sense problem at home)

Who is Vaishnavi Ramalingam?

Vaishnavi completed her BA LLB (Hons) from Symbiosis Law School, Pune. She later pursued an Advanced LLM. in International Children’s Rights at Leiden University in the Netherlands on the Leiden University Excellence Scholarship (LExS).

Speaking about her experience as a first-generation graduate, she said the journey was often isolating. “Being the first person in your family to navigate unfamiliar spaces, without a clear roadmap or guide, can be deeply isolating…It often feels as though others have access to knowledge and guidance that is entirely new to you, and things that feel unfamiliar or out of reach to you are everyday conversations for someone else,” she said.

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Vaishnavi credited her professors at Leiden University for encouraging her to apply to Oxford. “They saw potential in me long before I did and that kind of belief can make a profound difference, particularly for first-generation students. I truly do not think I would have applied at Oxford if not for their support and encouragement,” she said.

Addressing other first-generation graduates, Vaishnavi urged them not to rule themselves out from opportunities that may seem out of reach. “We tend to self-reject ourselves before even trying to get into spaces like Oxford that feel distant or unfamiliar. Stick to the areas you feel passionate about, however niche they may seem, and give yourself the opportunity to be considered. I am glad I took the chance, so please don’t count yourself out,” she told Bar and Bench.

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(Also Read: ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’">Indian woman in US says Indians abroad rarely return home after saving ₹10 crore: ‘Nobody actually wants to go’)

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, Vaishnavi’s Instagram post received messages of support from social media users, including Oxford University itself.

“Congratulations! Welcome to Oxford,” the university commented.

“I don't know who you are ....but I'm soooooooooo proud of your achievements,” commented one user.

“Seeing you win feeling so personal! Congratulations,” wrote another.

“Congratulations! this is just the beginning, more success on your way!!” commented a third user.

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