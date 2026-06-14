Delhi woman says ‘most Indians become disciplined abroad’, explains civic sense problem at home
A Delhi woman said Indians often break rules because the system rewards those who ignore civic sense.
A Delhi woman has sparked a debate online after sharing her thoughts on why civic sense remains a challenge in India. Taking to Instagram, Mitali Sharma said that the problem is not always linked to education, money or awareness, but to a deeper belief that people who break rules often get ahead.
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The video was shared with the caption, "Hot take but just a thought!"
Woman shares her view on civic sense
In the clip, Mitali said, "Okay, I just landed back in India after 20 days of staying outside, which was probably my longest time outside India. And I feel maine crack kar liya hai ki log India mein civic sense jaisi chhoti si cheez kyun nahi follow kar paa rahe hain. (I feel I have cracked why people in India are unable to follow a small thing like civic sense). And no, it is not lack of education, lack of money, or lack of awareness. It is a very subconscious thought that is fed to all of us Indians right from when we are born, ki system hamesha rules todne walon ko incentivize karta hai. (that the system always incentivizes those who break the rules)."
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She added that this mindset can be seen in schools, colleges, workplaces, temple queues and even traffic. "Agar hum system ke hisab se chalenge aur saare rules follow karenge, pakka mandir ki line mein chaar log usko todkar humse aage nikal jayenge aur hum vahin khade reh jayenge. (If we go by the system and follow all the rules, definitely four people will break it in the temple line, get ahead of us, and we will be left standing there)," she said.
Mitali also spoke about how people try to move ahead in traffic even when they are not in a hurry. She said this behaviour applies to people breaking queues at government hospital OPDs as well as Mercedes owners breaking lines on roads.
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"So no, it is not money, education, or awareness. It is the basic human nature ki agar har koi mere aaspaas unfair means use kar raha hai, toh main kyun rules aur systems ke hisab se chaloon? (that if everyone around me is using unfair means, then why should I follow the rules and go according to the system?)" she said.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts to the video
The video drew several reactions. One user wrote, "True, but I feel blessed that I am not like those people." Another said, "Oh God, this is so true. It makes so much sense!" A third commented, "I completely agree. Thanks a ton for posting this." Another added, "Finally someone said the truth."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More