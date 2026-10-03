Afternoon naps to meeting friends: Woman shares ‘basic’ things that became luxuries after she got a job

A woman has struck a chord online after sharing how everyday activities she once considered routine started feeling like “luxuries” after she entered full-time employment.

A woman shared how naps, hobbies and meeting friends became luxuries after she started working full-time. (Instagram/4am.contemplation)

Taking to Instagram, Kuljot Kaur shared a video reflecting on how dramatically her daily life changed after getting a job. From afternoon naps and weekday outings to hobbies and watching films in one sitting, she said several simple pleasures have now become difficult to make time for.

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‘Afternoon nap is just not in my destiny anymore’

“So today, we will talk about those things that were basic in life when I was unemployed, and now they have become a luxury ever since employment entered my life,” Kuljot said at the beginning of the video.

The first thing she mentioned was an afternoon nap, which she said she never realised could feel like such a privilege.

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{{^usCountry}} “First thing: afternoon sleep. That afternoon nap is just not in my destiny anymore. I mean, it never felt like it would be such a luxury, but now I know,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First thing: afternoon sleep. That afternoon nap is just not in my destiny anymore. I mean, it never felt like it would be such a luxury, but now I know,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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She then spoke about how her social life has also changed. “Earlier, I used to meet friends even on weekdays; now, I can't even meet them on weekends. Earlier, I used to go shopping on weekdays; now, I can't even move from my bed on weekends,” she added.

For Kuljot, evenings have also become very different since starting work. “After 5:00 pm in the evening, I used to have a life; now, I'm just exhausted,” she said.

Movies now take days to finish

She also joked about how her movie-watching habits have changed. “Earlier, I used to finish a movie in one sitting. And now, I’ve turned movies into web series. I finish them in bits and pieces. Why? Because I have to go to work the next day. So, we’ll watch a little bit today and a little bit tomorrow,” she said.

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Kuljot added that hobbies, too, have taken a back seat. “Earlier, I didn't have to carve out time for hobbies because the time was already there. Now, hobbies aren't happening at all. So, yeah.”

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She shared the video with the caption, “Let’s talk about the golden era.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The clip prompted several relatable reactions. One user wrote, “This is painfully relatable.” Another said, “Afternoon naps really are a luxury now.” A third commented, “This perfectly sums up adult life.” Another added, “The movie part is so accurate.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)