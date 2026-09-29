Woman says first corporate job can leave you ‘stuck in the wrong career for years’, shares 5 lessons

Starting a corporate career can feel like the beginning of a clearly defined professional journey, but things do not always work out as expected. One woman has shared five lessons she wishes she had understood earlier, including why a good salary does not necessarily mean someone is building the right career. A woman shared five things she wished she had known when she started her first corporate job. (Instagram/uditavibes)

Taking to Instagram, Udita Parashar shared a video reflecting on the mistakes she made after starting her first corporate job and the lessons she believes young professionals should keep in mind.

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‘Your job doesn't have to be your dream job’ "Your first corporate job might be the reason you stay stuck in the wrong career for years. I know this because I made the same mistake where I thought that once I got a decent job, I started earning, I'd automatically figure out my career. But guess what? I didn't. So here are five things I wish I'd known earlier: First, your job doesn't have to be your dream job. Use it to build skills, experience, and financial independence."

She went on to stress that simply working hard may not always be enough to progress professionally.

"Second, hard work alone won't get you ahead. Communication, visibility, networking, and negotiation matter too. Third, a good salary doesn't mean you're making a good career. Ask yourself every once in a while, 'Am I still learning here?'"

‘Do not make your job your identity’ Parashar also advised people to start understanding money from the beginning of their careers instead of waiting until they earn a higher salary.

"Fourth, start learning about money from your first salary itself. Do not wait until you earn more. Fifth, do not make your job your identity. Your career should purely support your life, it should not become your entire life. And I wish I'd understood it when I first started working."

The clip was shared with the caption: "5 things to know before you start working."

Watch the clip here: