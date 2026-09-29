Kanpur businessman murder: Shalu Minocha released from jail after police give clean chit

Shalu Minocha, who had been in jail in connection with the murder of her father-in-law and drug trader Vineet Minocha, was released on Monday after a court accepted the police closure report giving her a clean chit in the case. Shalu walked out of jail after the necessary formalities were completed. Her lawyer brother, Dheeraj Arora, and other relatives were waiting outside. (HT PRINT)

The chief judicial magistrate’s court ended Shalu’s judicial custody and ordered her release on a personal bond of ₹50,000, subject to the condition that she appear before the court or investigating officer whenever required. She was also to be released on the condition that she was not wanted in any other case, said Shiva Kant Dixit, her lawyer.

She spent 22 days in jail just on the basis of the account of one of the assassins, Vishal Gautam. The police did not properly investigate and rushed to send the woman, the mother of a one-year-old, to jail.

Shalu walked out of jail after the necessary formalities were completed. Her lawyer brother, Dheeraj Arora, and other relatives were waiting outside.

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Before leaving for Lucknow, Shalu said she had said whatever was on her mind at the moment, and she just wanted to see her child.

“I just want to see him,” she said, adding that she was not in a state of mind to think about anything else.

Asked about her husband’s arrest and his allegations that she had framed him, she said whatever had unfolded over the last three weeks was shocking. She said she was yet to believe that Subrat could have done something like this.

Dheeraj said the family was relieved that the truth had emerged and thanked the Kanpur police and their lawyer.

“We are extremely happy and relieved. The truth has come out. On behalf of my entire family, I want to thank everyone who helped bring the facts to light. The police conducted a proper investigation and we are also grateful to our lawyer for his guidance. We have reached this point today and Shalu has been released and cleared in the case,” he said.

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Asked if the family had expected such a conspiracy involving Shalu’s husband, Dheeraj said they had been completely unaware of it.

“Absolutely not. We had no idea. When the details came out through the media, and we saw the commissioner of police’s press conference, we were also completely shocked and surprised. We had absolutely no idea that any of this was happening,” he said.

Dheeraj said Shalu will not return immediately to the Ratan Orbit flat in Kanpur. Her son, Shrijay, is currently staying with him in Lucknow, and Shalu will go directly to her parental home in Lucknow after her release.

Vineet Minocha, a drug trader and resident of flat C-104 at Ratan Orbit in Indira Nagar, was murdered on September 5. Police said he was attacked 17 times with a knife.

The case took a major turn on September 24 when police arrested Vineet’s son, Subrat, alleging that he had masterminded the murder through his former employee Vishal Gautam and Vishal’s associate Rajkishore.

According to police, Subrat told investigators that his father had relationships with several women and that he feared another woman could enter the family and eventually become a claimant to the property.

Police also said Subrat was under heavy debt and had been planning his father’s murder for around three months.

Shalu was initially arrested and sent to jail during the investigation after Vishal and Rajkishore allegedly named her as the person behind the murder.

Police later said their investigation established that Shalu had been falsely implicated by her husband. According to investigators, Vishal subsequently disclosed that Subrat had instructed him to name Shalu if he was caught.

Police said Subrat had allegedly promised Vishal ₹6 lakh for the murder. Investigators also alleged that Subrat had planned to make the death appear to be a heart attack and intended to return home, report the death and arrange his father’s funeral.