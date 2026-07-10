‘Agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’: Customer offers tea to Zomato rider after emotional chat

An everyday interaction turned into a viral moment of heartbreak and empathy after a customer shared about his interaction with a rain-soaked Zomato rider. Delivering the food perfectly dry without even wearing a raincoat, the rider noted that he simply had to get the job done to avoid taunts from his family. The customer provided a warm cup of tea and a dry place to rest for fifteen minutes, reminding social media users of simple human decency.

The Zomato rider was completely drenched when he reached the customer (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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“Delivery guy showed up drenched in the rain today, made sure my order stayed dry, and said something that stuck with me,” a Reddit user wrote. The man recalled, “When the guy showed up he was completely soaked, no raincoat or anything, but the food itself was totally dry. Guess he made sure of that at least.”

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When the customer asked why he wasn’t wearing a raincoat, the rider said, “‘bhaiya kaam to kaise bhi ho jaata hai, agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’ — basically that the work gets done one way or another, but if he doesn't work, he'll hear about it at home.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Not gonna lie, that line kind of stuck with me for the rest of the day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Not gonna lie, that line kind of stuck with me for the rest of the day.” {{/usCountry}}

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Amid the heavy rainfall, the customer offered the rider tea and a place to rest. He accepted both and then left after 15 minutes.

“Nothing major happened honestly, just a random Tuesday interaction but it's been on my mind since. Figured I'd share it.”

A post shared by a Reddit user.

How did social media react?

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An individual posted, “Life is hard out there.” Another accused, “Very controversial opinion, but ordering food in the rain just because of craving isn't too much??? It's just that gig workers are on two-wheelers, and given the condition of the roads and drainage system in India, it becomes a different kind of challenge to navigate and deliver products. As it is mentioned that he did not have a raincoat with him, which also makes him susceptible for cold and illness. I know there is nothing wrong or right about this, but a little consideration goes a long way. So yeah, tipping better would be the most viable option!” The customer clarified that it wasn’t raining when they ordered and the downpour started about 15 minutes later.

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A third posted, “This is life for most people. You are just seeing and feeling it firsthand because of this contact job. But in daily life, if you look closely, there are 100s of people just going about their jobs. If pushed down or blocked, just get up and go around without any complaints.”

A fourth wrote, “I’ll never understand how some families just keep on tormenting the men of the family despite all the hard work they do.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)