Ahmedabad constable babysits infant while mother writes exam

A heartwarming story of kindness and compassion emerged from the Gujarat High Court peon recruitment examination held at Sheth RT New High School in Odhav, Ahmedabad. Police constable Dayaben Jitubhai, who was on duty as part of the security arrangement, encountered a female examinee who had arrived at the examination centre with her six-month-old baby at around 9:45 am. The woman requested that she be allowed to take her child inside the exam hall, but Jitubhai explained that this was not permitted.

Police constable Dayaben Jitubhai comforting the six-month-old infant. (Twitter/@AhmedabadPolice)

Since the admission time was 10 am, instead of turning the mother away, Jitubhai took charge of the situation and offered to watch the baby while the mother wrote the exam. Despite the baby crying incessantly, Jitubhai cradled and comforted the child until 12:30 pm, along with guarding the exam centre. A colleague of Jitubhai captured this moment on camera and sent it to a higher official. Soon, the pictures capturing the constable’s act of kindness went viral and touched the hearts of many.

Ahmedabad Police shared the pictures on their Twitter handle with a caption in Gujarati. When translated to English, it loosely reads, “Dayaben Jitubhai, a woman police constable, helped a female examinee who came to take the exam at Odhav with her child. Since the infant was crying, the constable stepped in and agreed to babysit the infant so the mother could continue her exams without any worries.”

Dayaben Jitubhai’s act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. After the pictures of her comforting a crying child went viral, Vikas Sahay, DG and IGP of Gujarat, personally handed over an appreciation letter to her.

The pictures that show Jitubhai comforting a crying baby were tweeted two days ago by Ahmedabad Police. They have been viewed over 1.4 lakh times so far. Additionally, the pictures also received over 2,800 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

A Twitter user wrote, “Ahmedabad Police did a really commendable job. We are proud of you ma’am.” “Dayaben, a female police officer, helped an examinee’s mother in a true sense today by becoming a mother and saving her child,” posted another. A third shared, “Commendable work. Salute to Ahmedabad police family.” “Salute Ahmedabad police,” expressed a fourth. A fifth joined, “Very impressive. Congratulations to the police department.”

