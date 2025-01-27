Ahmedabad hotel cancelled customer's booking one day before Coldplay concert, asked him to pay 5x price

Mumbai resident Prayush Jain took to Threads to share his frustration after Agoda, the online travel platform, cancelled his hotel booking in Ahmedabad just 24 hours before check-in. Jain had booked the accommodation months ago to attend the much-anticipated Coldplay concert on Saturday, only to find himself stranded with no room and skyrocketing hotel prices. 1.34 lakh people were at the Narendra Modi Stadium for Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad.(X)

“We booked the hotel in Ahmedabad via Agoda for Coldplay in November when the tickets came on the same day. Until today, 24 hours before checking in, it did not show that the booking was cancelled. I called the hotel to confirm the booking, and the hotel said they have cancelled the booking and Agoda will refund the money,” Jain explained in his post.

Despite reaching out to Agoda to address the issue, Jain found their response unsatisfactory. “They said, we would refund the amount, and we cannot do anything more than that. No accountability, nothing. Is this how you do business and that's how you partner with hotels? It is not about the refund, but you are canceling just 1 day before checking in. The hotel is asking me to pay 5 times the booking price to provide a room,” he wrote.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many users urging Jain to take the issue to the consumer forum. "This is unacceptable. You should definitely file a complaint against them," one user suggested, while others shared similar experiences with last-minute cancellations from booking platforms.

For Jain, the experience was more than just an inconvenience. "It’s not about the refund; it’s about the lack of accountability. A last-minute cancellation has left us with no options, and the current prices are outrageous," he said.

The timing couldn’t have been worse, as hotel rates in Ahmedabad surged dramatically due to the Coldplay concert. Modest rooms, which typically cost ₹1,000 per night, were priced between ₹12,000 to ₹16,000 during the concert weekend. The two-night musical extravaganza triggered a massive influx of fans, causing an economic ripple effect across the city, with local businesses and hotels capitalising on the demand.

