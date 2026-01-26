Ahmedabad man celebrates Republic Day at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, waves Tricolour with BrahMos model

India marked its 77th Republic Day on Sunday with nationwide celebrations centred on the theme “150 years of Vande Mataram”, as President Droupadi Murmu presided over the main ceremony at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. From the national capital to distant corners of the country, the day was observed with parades, flag hoisting ceremonies and personal expressions of patriotism. An Ahmedabad tourist celebrated Republic Day at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. (X/ANI)

A patriotic moment from Srinagar One such moment from Srinagar’s iconic Lal Chowk drew wide attention on social media.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed a tourist from Ahmedabad in Gujarat celebrating Republic Day at the historic Ghanta Ghar clock tower in Lal Chowk. Painted in the colours of the Tricolour, the man carried a small model of the BrahMos missile, waved the National Flag and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

Take a look here at the clip: