AI agents are doing the work of 100 employees, says Indian CEO in UAE: 'Nobody lost jobs'

A UAE-based artificial intelligence startup says it has developed AI agents that can do the work of a hundred employees. CozmoX provides companies with AI-powered employees that can carry out entire conversations with customers, besides helping with sales, audits, debt collection etc. Alok Kumar is the UAE-based co-founder and CEO of CozmoX.(Instagram/@alok_hkz)

Nuha Hashem, co-founder of CozmoX, told Khaleej Times that its AI agents are capable of doing the work of a hundred employees, allowing humans to focus on more important tasks.

“In less than one day, based on the last 10 years of data, we could create an AI employee who can actually do the work of 100 people so those people can focus on productive work. For example, to make 10,000 calls per day, companies need to hire a large number of employees. But they can do that with just one AI employee. We have done this with some large-scale public sector entities,” she said.

From the CEO’s mouth

CozmoX is led by an Indian CEO, Alok Kumar, who is based in the UAE and has featured on the Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list.

Kumar believes that AI agents will become the norm in the future. Already, he says, AI employees deployed by CozmoX have helped some companies save hundreds of dollars per month. In some cases, the savings have been as high as $100,000 ( ₹85 lakh) per month.

“We believe AI agents are going to become the norm in the future. We build AI agents for public and private sector entities and also provide them the infrastructure to create their own AI agents to do all their manual tasks such as sales, operations, customer support etc,” Alok Kumar told Khaleej Times.

“On average, certain hospitals and healthcare clinics save more than $30,000 per month. Some large public sector firms saved more than $100,000 a month,” he said.

But what about job losses?

Over 50 companies in the UAE have onboarded CozmoX, using its AI-powered agents to help with customer care, debt collection and more. These agents can have a natural conversation in more than 80 languages.

“These tasks usually take companies thousands of work hours and millions of dollars which can be achieved within minutes, with one AI agent or employee,” Kumar told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Dubai AI Week on Monday.

But will the advent of AI agents lead to job losses? Kumar says the answer is no.

In fact, the CEO of CozmoX says his company’s AI agents only free up humans to focus on more productive work.

“Nobody lost jobs and actually, they got productive because of their AI solutions,” Kumar said. “To be honest with you, a lot of people come to us and say, because of this solution, now we don't have to actually do the manual work which makes us less productive. Now we are focused on actual work which actually produces an impact.”