'AI has done more destruction than construction': Techie with 6 years' experience says he wants out of tech

A software professional with over six years of experience has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing frustration over the rapidly changing nature of the tech industry, the constant pressure to upskill and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on coding jobs.

A techie said software engineering had lost its charm amid AI, layoffs and pressure to keep learning. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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The Reddit post, titled “Is it just me or you are also wanting out of tech now?” has drawn reactions from several users who said they, too, feel exhausted by the pace at which the industry is evolving.

Techie says coding no longer feels the same

Taking to Reddit, the user wrote, “There was a time when software engineering, or I’d say coding, used to give a kick. Without a doubt, new frameworks and languages used to come into the picture back then as well, but they also used to stay for years before any more upskilling was needed. But now, oh boy! What on God’s green earth is going on? Every 5th day, there is a new technology being talked about on LinkedIn, and there is a constant pressure of upskilling and fear of being laid off because the then presumed “new tech” just burned investors’ money and didn’t make it to the league of company’s financials. I mean, what is going on? I have over 6 YoE now, but dude, I have so, so come to hate AI. I think it has done more destruction than construction. We are mere task masters now and not programmers. So, so, so wanting out of tech now! If only we had something even close to tech’s payscale.”

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Check out the post here:

The post reflects a concern that has become increasingly common among many software professionals, especially as new AI tools, automation platforms and frameworks continue to reshape day to day work. The user said that while learning new technologies was always a part of software engineering, the current pace feels overwhelming and unstable.

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Reddit users react

Several Reddit users resonated with the post and shared their own experiences. One user wrote, “I don't want out of tech, i want out of the constant upskilling race. that is the difference.” Another said, “Unbearable to learn and upskill every now and then. I am tired.” A third user commented, “AI has sucked out all the fun out of software engineering. I'm seriously considering preparing for UPSC.”

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Another user shared a similar view and wrote, “AI coding has sucked out all the fun.” Someone else added a different perspective, saying, “I think there is no need to get panicked over AI taking over jobs. Reskilling is important.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)