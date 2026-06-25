Google techie returns to US after letting go of H-1B visa, staying in India for 10 years
The techie shared that they worked in India for about 10 years before deciding to return to the US.
A Google tech professional shared their decision to move back to the US after a decade-long career in India. The techie willingly gave up the H-1 B visa 13 years ago to work at Indian startups and major tech firms. However, the individual claimed that after turning down multiple global roles to stay in India, they eventually realised that returning to the United States was the right professional move.
“13 years ago I left US , let go of my H1B and came back. Stayed for a decade, from big tech to desi startup, gave up many opportunities to move including nearby Google Singapore. Eventually realized, coming back to US was still the right move for me,” the X user wrote. The individual’s social media profile says they now live in California.
Also Read: Techie shares journey to Google, recalls emotional offer letter moment: 'I genuinely thought it was fake'
The X user shared the post while reacting to another tweet by an entrepreneur who said people should leave India if they have skills.
“If you are the 1% skills wise in indie, leave India. Don’t listen to rotund pot bellied bald old uncles trying to convince your otherwise.”
In a separate incident, a family shared that they relocated to India after 13 years, tried to stay in Mumbai for 5 years, but ultimately decided to return to America.
“I grew up in Mumbai, my parents are still there. Came to US for undergrad and studied / worked here for 13 years, got my citizenship through marriage. I kept wanting to return to India for a lot of the same reasons folks have shared here - missing family, food, culture, family support. I have a 3 YO so the family support was a big factor. So we took the leap and moved back to Mumbai, close to my family. The first 3-6 months felt amazing. But then reality started hitting us hard,” an individual wrote on Reddit.
Also Read: ₹7.8 LPA to ₹24.8 LPA: Techie shares how he tripled his salary in just 1 year
The person added, “All in all, it felt like we had given up too much financially, professionally and quality of life-wise by moving to India at the peak of the AI boom. So we moved back at the end of last year and are very happy with our decision. We are lucky we were able to try both sides so I wanted to share this in the hope that it gives everyone more information, especially if you don’t have an option to come back. Ultimately, it’s your personal decision based on what works for you and your family - I definitely romanticised moving back to India and hope everyone can choose more objectively than I did.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More