Google techie returns to US after letting go of H-1B visa, staying in India for 10 years

The X user shared the post while reacting to another tweet by an entrepreneur who said people should leave India if they have skills.

“13 years ago I left US , let go of my H1B and came back. Stayed for a decade, from big tech to desi startup , gave up many opportunities to move including nearby Google Singapore. Eventually realized, coming back to US was still the right move for me,” the X user wrote. The individual’s social media profile says they now live in California.

A Google tech professional shared their decision to move back to the US after a decade-long career in India. The techie willingly gave up the H-1 B visa 13 years ago to work at Indian startups and major tech firms. However, the individual claimed that after turning down multiple global roles to stay in India, they eventually realised that returning to the United States was the right professional move.

In a separate incident, a family shared that they relocated to India after 13 years, tried to stay in Mumbai for 5 years, but ultimately decided to return to America.

“I grew up in Mumbai, my parents are still there. Came to US for undergrad and studied / worked here for 13 years, got my citizenship through marriage. I kept wanting to return to India for a lot of the same reasons folks have shared here - missing family, food, culture, family support. I have a 3 YO so the family support was a big factor. So we took the leap and moved back to Mumbai, close to my family. The first 3-6 months felt amazing. But then reality started hitting us hard,” an individual wrote on Reddit.

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The person added, “All in all, it felt like we had given up too much financially, professionally and quality of life-wise by moving to India at the peak of the AI boom. So we moved back at the end of last year and are very happy with our decision. We are lucky we were able to try both sides so I wanted to share this in the hope that it gives everyone more information, especially if you don’t have an option to come back. Ultimately, it’s your personal decision based on what works for you and your family - I definitely romanticised moving back to India and hope everyone can choose more objectively than I did.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)