Gurgaon techie earning ₹35 LPA considers quitting job, asks if high salary is worth burnout

A Reddit post by a senior backend developer has sparked a familiar but uncomfortable conversation about burnout, money, and what “stable” really means. On paper, the job is everything most people aim for, high salary, stability and a strong tech role. But the reality behind it feels very different for the professional. Senior developer questions career path despite ₹35 LPA salary. (Representative Image)

The user shared his situation, writing: “Thinking of quitting my dev job, need advice. Been sitting on this for a while now…” What follows is a long reflection on monotony, isolation, and the emotional cost of staying in a well-paying job that no longer feels meaningful.

When a high-paying job starts feeling empty The developer, working at a product-based company in a senior backend role, earns around ₹30–35 LPA. Yet the salary has stopped being enough motivation.

He describes his work as repetitive and uninspiring, adding that even new developments in AI have taken away the excitement that once came with problem-solving. Living alone in Gurgaon has only added to the fatigue - long workdays end in an empty home, with little social life or emotional balance.

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He writes that he misses his family in a smaller city and feels increasingly disconnected from the metro lifestyle. While the job offers financial comfort, it no longer offers engagement or energy.