'AI will reinvent work’: Billionaire Harsh Goenka on emerging jobs like prompt engineers, AI PMs

Billionaire industrialist Harsh Goenka has sparked a fresh wave of discussion on the future of jobs in an AI-driven world, with a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) declaring: “AI will reinvent work.” Harsh Goenka shared his thoughts on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the professional landscape.(Instagram/@officialhumansofbombay)

Sharing his thoughts on how artificial intelligence is reshaping the professional landscape, Goenka wrote, “Everyone asks: ‘Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?’ AI will disrupt work and reinvent it. There will be new jobs like prompt engineers, AI product managers, AI ethics specialists, and the workplace landscape will change. New winners will be the smartest and most adaptable.”

(Also Read: ‘AI to take over 80% jobs in 3-5 years’: Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla)

His statement has triggered wide-ranging reactions online, especially among professionals, students, and tech watchers.

How did X users react?

“AI won’t take your job, you need to guide AI. As you said, it’s actually opening up the job market. Companies like Capgemini are hiring freshers, and roles like AI ethics specialists are more important than ever to distinguish real from fake.”

Another echoed optimism, saying,“AI will enhance productivity across every sector, improving returns on investment and driving economic growth. A growing economy creates more jobs and opportunities for self-employment.”

A third user pointed out, “Those who use AI to add value will be more successful than those who ignore it.”

Goenka’s post also comes on the heels of a similar bold prediction by American billionaire and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, who recently said that AI could make traditional college degrees obsolete.

In a conversation on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast, Khosla spoke about how AI tutors could outperform even the best human teachers, offering more personalized and accessible education.

(Also Read: ‘Refund our tax!’: Multilingual protest in Bengaluru ignites debate over shoddy infra)