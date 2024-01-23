AI-generated video showing Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya temple ‘blinking’ goes viral

An AI-generated video of the Ram Lalla statue at the newly constructed Ayodhya Temple was shared on social media. The video shows the statue blinking and smiling. The video has gone viral and is also being shared across various social media platforms. A video generated using AI is going viral that shows Ram Lalla's idol in Ayodhya blinking. (X/@happymi_)

“Now, who did this?” wrote an X user, along with a folded hands emoticon and an excited emoji. The tweet also has several hashtags, including #RamMandir and #AyodhaRamMandir.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The video opens to show the Ram Lalla statue looking sideways and blinking. The AI clip also captures the idol statue slightly moving his head and smiling.

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gone viral with over 1.4 million views. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. Many reacted to the video using folded hands or heart emoticons. A few also wrote ‘Wow’ or ‘Amazing’ while reacting.

About Ram Lalla statue:

The 51-inch-tall idol is crafted by a distinguished sculptor, Arun Yogiraj, from Karnataka. The statue portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus.

The idol is adorned with several pieces of jewellery. According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the idol “is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols”.

Ram Lalla's ornaments include a gold crown or mukut, kudal, padika, and silver-red tilak created with diamonds and rubies, among other things.

The temple trust added, “The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra."