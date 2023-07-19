Home / Trending / AI-generated video shows ‘what if Sholay was made in Hollywood?’

AI-generated video shows ‘what if Sholay was made in Hollywood?’

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 19, 2023 06:17 PM IST

An AI-generated video imagines the film Sholay with a Hollywood cast, featuring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Anthony Hopkins, and Kevin Spacey.

The Bollywood film Sholay was released in 1975, and it continues to captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, produced by his father GP Sippy, and written by Salim-Javed, the film seamlessly blends action, drama, romance, and comedy to create an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film features Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, Dharmendra as Veeru, Hema Malini as Basanti, and Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh, making it an all-star cast. But have you ever wondered what if the film was made in Hollywood? An AI artist has imagined just that, and the results will leave you impressed.

The image is taken from the Reddit video that shows Sholay with a Hollywood cast. (Reddit/@ShadyKaran)
The image is taken from the Reddit video that shows Sholay with a Hollywood cast. (Reddit/@ShadyKaran)

Also Read| Yeh Christopher Nolan ka style hai: AI imagines Heri Pheri 3

“What if Sholay was made in Hollywood,” reads the caption of the video shared in the Reddit community ‘r/bollywoodmemes’ by a user ‘ShadyKaran’. The AI-generated video shows Robert De Niro as Jai, Al Pacino as Veeru, Julia Roberts as Basanti, Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh, and Kevin Spacey as Thakur Baldev Singh.

Watch the AI-generated video featuring Julia Roberts as Basanti, Al Pacino as Veeru and Anthony Hopkins as Gabbar Singh here:

What If Sholay Was Made In Hollywood
by u/ShadyKaran in bollywoodmemes

The video was shared three days ago and has so far received over 500 upvotes. Additionally, many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the AI-generated video featuring Sholay in Hollywood style:

“Brilliantly made,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “Great imagination and work.” A third expressed, “This is the worst casting call of all time. Switch Robert to Veeru. Robert Redford to Jai. Julia was a kid when Sholay came out. It would’ve been Barbara Streisand or Faye Dunnaway. Marlon Brando as Gabbar. Albert Finney as Thakur.” “This is so spot on characterisation & casting. Epic. Wish it had audio,” shared a fourth. A fifth joined, “Man, this is so good.” “Original cast is still lit,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this AI-generated video?

Also Read| AI artist imagines Friends’ characters if it was made in India

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out