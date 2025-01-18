AI-powered robot aims and fires at balloons with lightning-fast precision, OpenAI reacts

An engineer has created a robot that uses ChatGPT to control a nail gun, enabling it to aim and fire with remarkable speed and precision. In a widely circulated video, the robot is seen rotating swiftly and firing nails at balloons with flawless accuracy, following commands seamlessly. However, the creator has not clarified how ChatGPT integrates with the nail gun or if OpenAI’s safety protocols were bypassed in the process. OpenAI identified a violation of their policies and acted swiftly to block his access to ChatGPT.(Instagram/sts_3d_)

While the engineer claims the invention is designed for the construction industry, the project has sparked significant concerns on social media. Many are apprehensive about the potential misuse of AI-powered weapons, which could cause harm without direct human control.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the creator described the project as “a new product in development” and explained its purpose as a “fully automated AI-enabled pneumatic nailing tool.” He expressed optimism about its potential impact, stating, “I think this is going to be super transformational for the construction industry in 2025. So keep an eye out for more updates.”

Take a look at the video:

The invention drew a wide range of reactions online. One user speculated, “Look forward to seeing this mounted atop a robotic K9.” Another quipped, “What’s the worst that can happen?” Meanwhile, concerns over job security surfaced, with one user sarcastically commenting, “Wow, this machine will take my job as a construction worker that shoots nails at bystanders. My union will be hearing about this.”

Humour was also a common theme, with a user suggesting, “Take that thing to a fair and win all the large stuffed animals.” However, some raised ethical questions, such as one individual who asked, “Interesting, just curious, would this work with live bullets, and if so can it recognize skin colours?” Another added, “Average American police educational video,” in a critical tone.

In a prior video, the engineer showcased another AI-powered robot equipped with a weapon capable of firing at impressive speeds. In the clip, the inventor casually states, “ChatGPT, we’re under attack from the front left and front right,” while standing near a large machine linked to a rifle. The robot responds instantly, firing at the targets with precision. Following the demonstration, the robot even asks if further assistance is needed. In a humorous moment, the engineer attempts to ride the rifle like a mechanical bull.

The engineer’s work has not gone unnoticed by OpenAI. According to Futurism, OpenAI identified a violation of their policies and acted swiftly to block his access to ChatGPT. The company explained, “We proactively identified this violation of our policies and notified the developer to cease this activity ahead of receiving your inquiry. OpenAI’s Usage Policies prohibit the use of our services to develop or use weapons, or to automate certain systems that can affect personal safety.”

