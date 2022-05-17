Air hostess dances to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lat Lag Gayee in viral video. Watch

Uma Meenakshi, the social media sensation and SpiceJet air hostess, gets frequently viral on the Internet owing to her dance videos. Her dance clips have gotten attention, and many have followed her on social media as a result. Uma continues to share various videos for her audience. In her latest video, she is seen dancing to the song Lat Lag Gayee.

The song was featured in the movie Race 2 that was released in the year 2012. The song featured actors Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and was a massive hit then as it continues to be iconic now. It was sung by singers Shalmali Kholgade and Benny Dayal. And Uma Meenakshi can be seen delivering an energetic dance performance to this number.

She has shared this dance video with the caption that are some of the lyrics to this song: “Mujhe To Teri Lat Lag Gayee, Lag Gayee.” Uma's usual expressiveness and the ease with which she performs this dance stand out in the clip. There is a chance that this video will make you want to join her in this dance as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a day ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring her dance and apt expressions to Lat Lag Gayee. It has also received more than 1.1 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Fantastically superb.” “Mind blowing didi,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Awesome.” Many others took to the comments section in order to flood it with emojis of fire or that of clapping hands.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?